Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$3.41M in average volume shows that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is heading in the right direction

Company News

April 17, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) trading session started at the price of $0.89, that was 3.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8978 and dropped to $0.845 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. A 52-week range for DBD has been $0.70 – $6.04.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -631.30%. With a float of $71.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of +0.57, and the pretax margin is -12.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 50,358. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,500 shares at a rate of $2.88, taking the stock ownership to the 172,419 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 7,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $20,440. This insider now owns 358,286 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -16.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -631.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -29.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.06 million, its volume of 2.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0557, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4936. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8881 in the near term. At $0.9194, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9409. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8353, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8138. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7825.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

There are 79,610K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 74.37 million. As of now, sales total 3,461 M while income totals -581,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 968,800 K while its last quarter net income were -149,300 K.

