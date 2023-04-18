Search
Shaun Noe
39.59% percent quarterly performance for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $42.26, up 3.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.75 and dropped to $40.70 before settling in for the closing price of $40.26. Over the past 52 weeks, PERI has traded in a range of $16.41-$42.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 18.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.70%. With a float of $40.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 440 employees.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Perion Network Ltd. is 36.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Looking closely at Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) raw stochastic average was set at 95.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.55. However, in the short run, Perion Network Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.83. Second resistance stands at $43.82. The third major resistance level sits at $44.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.73.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.93 billion has total of 46,172K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 640,260 K in contrast with the sum of 99,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 209,670 K and last quarter income was 38,680 K.

