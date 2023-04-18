4.14% percent quarterly performance for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 17, 2023, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) opened at $1.69, higher 4.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.76 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Price fluctuations for PLG have ranged from $1.20 to $2.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.60% at the time writing. With a float of $74.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 27.40%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2018, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.29 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s (PLG) raw stochastic average was set at 75.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4581, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5530. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8067 in the near term. At $1.8533, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5267.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Key Stats

There are currently 100,206K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 177.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -8,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,199 K.