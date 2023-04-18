$477.27K in average volume shows that Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) is heading in the right direction

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $193.28, up 69.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $193.98 and dropped to $192.66 before settling in for the closing price of $114.01. Over the past 52 weeks, RXDX has traded in a range of $21.50-$129.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.20%. With a float of $32.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.98 million.

The firm has a total of 97 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.06, operating margin of -2140.96, and the pretax margin is -2081.83.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 1,084,200. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $108.42, taking the stock ownership to the 9,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 25,000 for $116.14, making the entire transaction worth $2,903,500. This insider now owns 55,144 shares in total.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.92) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2081.83 while generating a return on equity of -31.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s (RXDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 31.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1338.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prometheus Biosciences Inc., RXDX], we can find that recorded value of 3.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.34.

During the past 100 days, Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s (RXDX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 215.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 182.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $194.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $194.70. The third major resistance level sits at $195.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $192.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $192.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $191.47.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.10 billion has total of 47,530K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,810 K in contrast with the sum of -141,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 650 K and last quarter income was -38,760 K.