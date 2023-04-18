5.93% volatility in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 17, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) trading session started at the price of $2.95, that was 2.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.02 and dropped to $2.94 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. A 52-week range for JMIA has been $2.79 – $10.08.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 19.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.80%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4484 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.29, operating margin of -103.31, and the pretax margin is -104.10.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.58) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -107.18 while generating a return on equity of -80.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

The latest stats from [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.77 million was inferior to 2.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.07. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.88.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are 99,877K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 300.63 million. As of now, sales total 221,880 K while income totals -237,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 66,480 K while its last quarter net income were -54,810 K.