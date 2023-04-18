55.15% percent quarterly performance for Merus N.V. (MRUS) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 17, 2023, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) opened at $23.29, higher 10.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.98 and dropped to $23.187 before settling in for the closing price of $21.75. Price fluctuations for MRUS have ranged from $12.03 to $30.81 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 13.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.90% at the time writing. With a float of $42.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 164 employees.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Merus N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 2,327. In this transaction VP Controller, PAO of this company sold 168 shares at a rate of $13.85, taking the stock ownership to the 3,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s VP Controller, PAO sold 575 for $15.35, making the entire transaction worth $8,826. This insider now owns 3,685 shares in total.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.83) by -$0.98. This company achieved a net margin of -315.48 while generating a return on equity of -46.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Merus N.V. (MRUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.87, a number that is poised to hit -1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Merus N.V. (MRUS)

Looking closely at Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Merus N.V.’s (MRUS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.68. However, in the short run, Merus N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.88. Second resistance stands at $25.83. The third major resistance level sits at $26.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.30.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) Key Stats

There are currently 46,317K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 995.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 41,590 K according to its annual income of -131,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,670 K and its income totaled -81,970 K.