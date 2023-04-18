7.33% volatility in Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) last month: This is a red flag warning

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.33, plunging -6.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Within the past 52 weeks, ADV’s price has moved between $1.34 and $6.09.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 10.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.40%. With a float of $97.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advantage Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 247,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.47, taking the stock ownership to the 152,269 shares.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.28% during the next five years compared to -41.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Trading Performance Indicators

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s (ADV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0468, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7641. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3233 in the near term. At $1.3867, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1233.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 411.88 million based on 322,146K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,050 M and income totals -1,381 M. The company made 1,103 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,424 M in sales during its previous quarter.