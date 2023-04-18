Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

8.33% percent quarterly performance for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) stock priced at $1.88, up 3.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.995 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. ATAI’s price has ranged from $1.14 to $5.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 119 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.90, operating margin of -61987.12, and the pretax margin is -58018.03.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,600,443. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,214,297 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 32,086,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s insider bought 70,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $103,558. This insider now owns 70,000 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1721.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Looking closely at Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6057, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9055. However, in the short run, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0067. Second resistance stands at $2.0633. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8817, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7567.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 344.37 million, the company has a total of 166,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 230 K while annual income is -152,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40 K while its latest quarter income was -45,010 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Transocean Ltd. (RIG) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
April 17, 2023, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) trading session started at the price of $6.51. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.63...
Read more

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
On April 17, 2023, Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) opened at $3.09, lower -5.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is 1.30% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $8.80, up 5.50% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.