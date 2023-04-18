8.33% percent quarterly performance for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) stock priced at $1.88, up 3.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.995 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. ATAI’s price has ranged from $1.14 to $5.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 119 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.90, operating margin of -61987.12, and the pretax margin is -58018.03.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,600,443. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,214,297 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 32,086,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s insider bought 70,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $103,558. This insider now owns 70,000 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1721.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Looking closely at Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6057, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9055. However, in the short run, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0067. Second resistance stands at $2.0633. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8817, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7567.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 344.37 million, the company has a total of 166,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 230 K while annual income is -152,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40 K while its latest quarter income was -45,010 K.