Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$829.66K in average volume shows that Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is heading in the right direction

Company News

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) stock priced at $108.50, down -0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.22 and dropped to $106.47 before settling in for the closing price of $109.89. TXRH’s price has ranged from $68.58 to $113.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.50%. With a float of $66.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.95 million.

The firm has a total of 82000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.86, operating margin of +8.56, and the pretax margin is +8.00.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 383,779. In this transaction CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of this company sold 3,487 shares at a rate of $110.06, taking the stock ownership to the 23,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $105.46, making the entire transaction worth $105,460. This insider now owns 15,700 shares in total.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.89 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.72 while generating a return on equity of 26.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.72% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Texas Roadhouse Inc., TXRH], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s (TXRH) raw stochastic average was set at 81.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $109.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $110.96. The third major resistance level sits at $112.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.46.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.35 billion, the company has a total of 67,018K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,015 M while annual income is 269,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,010 M while its latest quarter income was 59,870 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) performance over the last week is recorded 13.22%

Shaun Noe -
April 17, 2023, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) trading session started at the price of $1.76, that was 11.93% jump from the session...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) performance over the last week is recorded 1.15%

Steve Mayer -
On April 17, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) opened at $5.38, lower -1.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Recent developments with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) have led to the company's beta value being reach 2.20 cents.

Sana Meer -
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $26.05, down -2.84% from the previous trading day....
Read more

