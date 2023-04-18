9.84% volatility in Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) stock priced at $1.50, up 9.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.675 and dropped to $1.495 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. TTCF’s price has ranged from $1.05 to $10.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -163.20%. With a float of $49.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.24, operating margin of -17.81, and the pretax margin is -19.00.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -41.81 while generating a return on equity of -38.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tattooed Chef Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 51.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3716, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5333. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7183 in the near term. At $1.7867, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5383, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3583.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 134.41 million, the company has a total of 82,460K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 213,430 K while annual income is -87,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,115 K while its latest quarter income was -38,496 K.