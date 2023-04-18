A look at Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (VERV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On April 17, 2023, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) opened at $15.24, higher 4.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.07 and dropped to $15.01 before settling in for the closing price of $15.05. Price fluctuations for VERV have ranged from $10.70 to $43.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.50% at the time writing. With a float of $55.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.55 million.

The firm has a total of 204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -245.75, operating margin of -8536.17, and the pretax margin is -8105.82.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 19,852. In this transaction CSO & CMO of this company sold 865 shares at a rate of $22.95, taking the stock ownership to the 6,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 554 for $22.10, making the entire transaction worth $12,243. This insider now owns 2,186 shares in total.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.76) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -8108.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 535.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verve Therapeutics Inc., VERV], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (VERV) raw stochastic average was set at 23.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.68. The third major resistance level sits at $17.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.12.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Key Stats

There are currently 61,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,940 K according to its annual income of -157,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,010 K and its income totaled -41,080 K.