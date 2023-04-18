Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) market cap hits 15.89 billion

Markets

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.88, plunging -3.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.89 and dropped to $6.75 before settling in for the closing price of $7.12. Within the past 52 weeks, EBR’s price has moved between $5.67 and $10.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.70%. With a float of $2.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.02 billion.

The firm has a total of 9670 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.85, operating margin of +14.69, and the pretax margin is +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR], we can find that recorded value of 1.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.97. The third major resistance level sits at $7.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.62.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.89 billion based on 1,568,930K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,600 M and income totals 704,750 K. The company made 1,511 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -99,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.74% last month.

Shaun Noe -
April 17, 2023, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) trading session started at the price of $75.40, that was 3.24% jump from the session before....
Read more

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) last year’s performance of -7.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On April 17, 2023, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) opened at $16.50, higher 4.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) stock priced at $14.60, up 8.41% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.