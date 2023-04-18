A major move is in the offing as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) market cap hits 15.89 billion

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.88, plunging -3.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.89 and dropped to $6.75 before settling in for the closing price of $7.12. Within the past 52 weeks, EBR’s price has moved between $5.67 and $10.39.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.70%. With a float of $2.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.02 billion.

The firm has a total of 9670 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.85, operating margin of +14.69, and the pretax margin is +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR], we can find that recorded value of 1.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.97. The third major resistance level sits at $7.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.62.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.89 billion based on 1,568,930K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,600 M and income totals 704,750 K. The company made 1,511 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -99,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.