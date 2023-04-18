Search
A major move is in the offing as GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) market cap hits 209.21 million

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.41, plunging -5.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.47 and dropped to $3.22 before settling in for the closing price of $3.43. Within the past 52 weeks, GRWG’s price has moved between $2.92 and $8.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 80.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.00%. With a float of $57.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.10, operating margin of -14.40, and the pretax margin is -59.90.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -58.87 while generating a return on equity of -55.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Looking closely at GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.49. However, in the short run, GrowGeneration Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.39. Second resistance stands at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.89.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 209.21 million based on 60,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 278,170 K and income totals -163,750 K. The company made 54,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.

