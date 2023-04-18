A major move is in the offing as Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) market cap hits 3.87 billion

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.70, soaring 4.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.70 and dropped to $25.97 before settling in for the closing price of $25.23. Within the past 52 weeks, BTU’s price has moved between $17.42 and $33.29.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 174.60%. With a float of $142.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.60 million.

The firm has a total of 5500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.19, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +23.41.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Peabody Energy Corporation is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 7,307,206. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 257,296 shares at a rate of $28.40, taking the stock ownership to the 21,109,807 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 21,070 for $25.88, making the entire transaction worth $545,292. This insider now owns 67,108 shares in total.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.16) by $1.76. This company achieved a net margin of +23.72 while generating a return on equity of 51.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 174.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Peabody Energy Corporation, BTU], we can find that recorded value of 3.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Peabody Energy Corporation’s (BTU) raw stochastic average was set at 39.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.39. The third major resistance level sits at $29.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.89.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.87 billion based on 144,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,982 M and income totals 1,297 M. The company made 1,626 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 632,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.