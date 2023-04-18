A major move is in the offing as Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) market cap hits 281.79 million

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) stock priced at $1.78, up 6.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.771 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. LLAP’s price has ranged from $1.29 to $8.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.20%. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.28 million.

The firm has a total of 330 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -137.02, and the pretax margin is -173.84.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,894,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 627,200 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 779,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $521,856. This insider now owns 628,709 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -174.01 while generating a return on equity of -145.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Terran Orbital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 28.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9762, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6941. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9763. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0527. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1553. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7973, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6947. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6183.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 281.79 million, the company has a total of 144,273K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 94,240 K while annual income is -163,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,920 K while its latest quarter income was -32,980 K.