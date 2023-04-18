A major move is in the offing as The AES Corporation (AES) market cap hits 16.72 billion

April 17, 2023, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) trading session started at the price of $24.28, that was -2.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.595 and dropped to $23.845 before settling in for the closing price of $24.86. A 52-week range for AES has been $18.62 – $29.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 3.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.80%. With a float of $666.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $669.03 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.19, operating margin of +18.55, and the pretax margin is -1.34.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The AES Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of The AES Corporation is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 21,283,409. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 748,625 shares at a rate of $28.43, taking the stock ownership to the 1,285,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 19,280 for $21.68, making the entire transaction worth $418,073. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.46) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4.33 while generating a return on equity of -13.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.40% during the next five years compared to -2.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The AES Corporation (AES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.53 million, its volume of 4.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, The AES Corporation’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 33.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.67 in the near term. At $25.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.17.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

There are 669,031K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.72 billion. As of now, sales total 12,617 M while income totals -546,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,060 M while its last quarter net income were -903,000 K.