ADMA (ADMA Biologics Inc.) climbed 5.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On April 17, 2023, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) opened at $3.185, higher 5.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.38 and dropped to $3.1696 before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. Price fluctuations for ADMA have ranged from $1.43 to $3.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 46.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.10% at the time writing. With a float of $176.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.88 million.

The firm has a total of 617 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.42, operating margin of -25.69, and the pretax margin is -42.91.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 42,851. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,983 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,203,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,982 for $2.86, making the entire transaction worth $42,849. This insider now owns 1,143,426 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -42.77 while generating a return on equity of -44.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ADMA Biologics Inc., ADMA], we can find that recorded value of 2.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 38.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.51. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.00.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

There are currently 222,156K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 751.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,080 K according to its annual income of -65,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,980 K and its income totaled -12,230 K.