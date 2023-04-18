Search
Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $2.27, up 6.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.43 and dropped to $2.245 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has traded in a range of $1.99-$13.24.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 11.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.80%. With a float of $34.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 167 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.16, operating margin of -13.41, and the pretax margin is -41.60.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -42.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

The latest stats from [Aemetis Inc., AMTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was superior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.09.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 84.54 million has total of 36,652K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 256,510 K in contrast with the sum of -107,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 66,730 K and last quarter income was -22,410 K.

