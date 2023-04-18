AEye Inc. (LIDR) is -35.73% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 17, 2023, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) opened at $0.2465, higher 35.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for LIDR have ranged from $0.21 to $6.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -60.30% at the time writing. With a float of $144.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.37 million.

In an organization with 160 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -139.43, operating margin of -2709.30, and the pretax margin is -2705.13.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 794. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 28,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $3,035. This insider now owns 27,514 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2706.72 while generating a return on equity of -75.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AEye Inc. (LIDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4880, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0684. However, in the short run, AEye Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5400. Second resistance stands at $0.7600. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0200.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

There are currently 168,762K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 55.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,650 K according to its annual income of -98,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,090 K and its income totaled -23,740 K.