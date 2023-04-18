AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) posted a -3.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock priced at $10.08, down -0.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.11 and dropped to $9.815 before settling in for the closing price of $10.06. AGNC’s price has ranged from $7.30 to $12.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -296.90%. With a float of $571.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.08 million.

The firm has a total of 51 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 123,719. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,910 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 228,634 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AGNC Investment Corp.’s current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC], we can find that recorded value of 11.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.26. The third major resistance level sits at $10.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.52.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.79 billion, the company has a total of 575,078K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,590 M while annual income is -1,190 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 347,000 K while its latest quarter income was 561,000 K.