Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) posted a -1.69% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On April 17, 2023, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) opened at $15.71, higher 0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.93 and dropped to $15.49 before settling in for the closing price of $15.60. Price fluctuations for ATEC have ranged from $5.73 to $16.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.90% at the time writing. With a float of $68.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.81 million.

The firm has a total of 705 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.69, operating margin of -34.52, and the pretax margin is -43.32.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 5,599. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 353 shares at a rate of $15.86, taking the stock ownership to the 5,607,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director bought 3,100 for $15.24, making the entire transaction worth $47,244. This insider now owns 279,245 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -43.36 while generating a return on equity of -338.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -32.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alphatec Holdings Inc., ATEC], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.14. The third major resistance level sits at $16.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.02.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

There are currently 111,110K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 350,870 K according to its annual income of -152,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,940 K and its income totaled -34,990 K.