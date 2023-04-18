Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) soared 5.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 17, 2023, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) opened at $4.79, higher 5.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.06 and dropped to $4.73 before settling in for the closing price of $4.75. Price fluctuations for AMPS have ranged from $4.26 to $14.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 833.30% at the time writing. With a float of $68.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.56, operating margin of +15.82, and the pretax margin is +52.63.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altus Power Inc. is 46.88%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 34,965. In this transaction COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of this company sold 4,725 shares at a rate of $7.40, taking the stock ownership to the 3,871,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 4,470 for $7.40, making the entire transaction worth $33,078. This insider now owns 2,009,568 shares in total.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +54.37 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 833.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Altus Power Inc.’s (AMPS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.14 in the near term. At $5.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Key Stats

There are currently 158,988K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 837.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 101,160 K according to its annual income of 55,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 26,760 K and its income totaled 67,880 K.