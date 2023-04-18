AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 990,900 K

April 17, 2023, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) trading session started at the price of $1.62, that was -1.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.655 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. A 52-week range for APE has been $0.65 – $10.50.

With a float of $936.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $937.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2787 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 23.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 1,694,254. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,008,385 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 161,088,543 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,050,000 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $16,856,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

The latest stats from [AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., APE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.16 million was inferior to 27.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) raw stochastic average was set at 36.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Key Stats

As of now, sales total 3,911 M while income totals -973,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 990,900 K while its last quarter net income were -287,700 K.