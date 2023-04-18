Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is expecting -19.49% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) stock priced at $0.54, up 3.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.56 and dropped to $0.54 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. USAS’s price has ranged from $0.37 to $1.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.00%. With a float of $203.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.00 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -29.06, and the pretax margin is -50.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is 4.32%, while institutional ownership is 25.08%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -51.98 while generating a return on equity of -49.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, USAS], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s (USAS) raw stochastic average was set at 44.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4955, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5231. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5675. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5751. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5874. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5476, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5353. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5277.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 117.04 million, the company has a total of 210,589K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 85,020 K while annual income is -43,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,320 K while its latest quarter income was -11,460 K.