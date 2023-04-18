Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) kicked off at the price of $4.51: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

April 17, 2023, Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) trading session started at the price of $6.08, that was -24.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.45 and dropped to $4.3301 before settling in for the closing price of $5.97. A 52-week range for ANIX has been $2.50 – $6.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.30%. With a float of $29.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.92 million.

The firm has a total of 4 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Anixa Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Anixa Biosciences Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 27,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 988,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s President bought 5,500 for $2.66, making the entire transaction worth $14,630. This insider now owns 18,135 shares in total.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -42.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Anixa Biosciences Inc., ANIX], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 71122.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s (ANIX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.22. The third major resistance level sits at $7.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.62.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) Key Stats

There are 30,925K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 133.41 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -13,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -2,320 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) hike of 26.04% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.12, plunging -3.20% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) soared 4.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
On April 17, 2023, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) opened at $22.40, higher 4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.36 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) stock priced at $16.93, up 6.81% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.