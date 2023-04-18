Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 39,020 K

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) stock priced at $2.86, up 2.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.84 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. ABUS’s price has ranged from $1.85 to $3.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 29.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.70%. With a float of $113.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 96 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.34, operating margin of -162.03, and the pretax margin is -166.62.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 25.22%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -178.01 while generating a return on equity of -45.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.97 in the near term. At $3.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 489.63 million, the company has a total of 165,073K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,020 K while annual income is -69,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,250 K while its latest quarter income was -21,930 K.