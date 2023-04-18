Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 15.49%

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.67, soaring 4.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.125 and dropped to $4.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.71. Within the past 52 weeks, ARDX’s price has moved between $0.49 and $4.94.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 4.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.10%. With a float of $184.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 133 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.29, operating margin of -122.24, and the pretax margin is -128.84.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 13,888. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 113,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s President & CEO sold 13,449 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $40,360. This insider now owns 896,012 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -128.85 while generating a return on equity of -74.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) saw its 5-day average volume 5.75 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.15 in the near term. At $5.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.40. The third support level lies at $4.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.03 billion based on 206,493K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,160 K and income totals -67,210 K. The company made 44,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.