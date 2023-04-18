Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) average volume reaches $3.48M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock priced at $18.20, up 0.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.43 and dropped to $18.18 before settling in for the closing price of $18.25. ARCC’s price has ranged from $16.51 to $22.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.80%. With a float of $535.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $544.58 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.60, operating margin of +53.30, and the pretax margin is +30.02.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 31.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 52,320. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $17.44, taking the stock ownership to the 60,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $17.50, making the entire transaction worth $52,500. This insider now owns 57,500 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 5.22% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ares Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Looking closely at Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.96. However, in the short run, Ares Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.51. Second resistance stands at $18.59. The third major resistance level sits at $18.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.01.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.03 billion, the company has a total of 544,581K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,096 M while annual income is 600,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 640,000 K while its latest quarter income was 174,000 K.