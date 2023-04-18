Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 24.19%

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $0.74, up 5.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.78 and dropped to $0.73 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has traded in a range of $0.28-$1.18.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -0.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.10%. With a float of $234.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 183 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -162.17, operating margin of -1063.40, and the pretax margin is -1061.70.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 207,557. In this transaction Director of this company bought 293,077 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 492,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director sold 27,010 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,804. This insider now owns 13,846 shares in total.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1066.19 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 54.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7030, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5407. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7897 in the near term. At $0.8093, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8387. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7407, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7113. The third support level lies at $0.6917 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 184.28 million has total of 239,280K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,090 K in contrast with the sum of -75,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,460 K and last quarter income was -17,890 K.