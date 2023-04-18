Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) kicked off at the price of $166.42: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 17, 2023, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) opened at $166.44, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.7399 and dropped to $161.44 before settling in for the closing price of $165.53. Price fluctuations for TEAM have ranged from $113.86 to $300.29 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $143.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8813 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.06, operating margin of -3.34, and the pretax margin is -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 1,410,205. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-Founder of this company sold 8,614 shares at a rate of $163.71, taking the stock ownership to the 450,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for $163.71, making the entire transaction worth $1,410,203. This insider now owns 450,200 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 28.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Looking closely at Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.19.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $165.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $183.40. However, in the short run, Atlassian Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $168.96. Second resistance stands at $171.50. The third major resistance level sits at $175.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $156.36.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

There are currently 256,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,803 M according to its annual income of -614,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 872,700 K and its income totaled -205,030 K.