Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -24.17% last month.

Company News

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $0.6816, down -10.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.70 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Over the past 52 weeks, AMV has traded in a range of $0.47-$243.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.10%. With a float of $9.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.75 million.

In an organization with 93 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.53%.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.84) by -$0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.23 million. That was better than the volume of 3.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 261.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6620. Second resistance stands at $0.7660. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8320. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4920, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4260. The third support level lies at $0.3220 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.59 million has total of 63,060K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -70,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -17,555 K.

