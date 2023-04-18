AUD (Audacy Inc.) climbed 14.17 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On April 17, 2023, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) opened at $0.1193, higher 14.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1399 and dropped to $0.1182 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for AUD have ranged from $0.09 to $3.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 16.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.50% at the time writing. With a float of $123.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3539 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.31, operating margin of +4.44, and the pretax margin is -14.43.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.22 while generating a return on equity of -23.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Looking closely at Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1803, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3744. However, in the short run, Audacy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1452. Second resistance stands at $0.1534. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1669. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1235, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1018.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

There are currently 145,482K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,254 M according to its annual income of -140,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 341,960 K and its income totaled 12,150 K.