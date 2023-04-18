Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) average volume reaches $510.97K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 17, 2023, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) opened at $49.37, higher 3.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.235 and dropped to $48.58 before settling in for the closing price of $49.49. Price fluctuations for BOH have ranged from $34.71 to $85.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.40% at the time writing. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.39 million.

The firm has a total of 2076 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 534,800. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $76.40, taking the stock ownership to the 226,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 5,500 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $436,150. This insider now owns 233,681 shares in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +30.01 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank of Hawaii Corporation, BOH], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

During the past 100 days, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (BOH) raw stochastic average was set at 34.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.96. The third major resistance level sits at $54.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.73.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Key Stats

There are currently 39,837K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 754,910 K according to its annual income of 225,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 213,490 K and its income totaled 61,310 K.