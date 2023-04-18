Big Lots Inc. (BIG) volume exceeds 1.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $10.47, down -1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.60 and dropped to $10.04 before settling in for the closing price of $10.44. Over the past 52 weeks, BIG has traded in a range of $9.78-$39.49.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -237.00%. With a float of $28.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.96 million.

The firm has a total of 10200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.16, operating margin of -3.50, and the pretax margin is -5.13.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.85) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of -3.85 while generating a return on equity of -23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Big Lots Inc.’s (BIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Big Lots Inc., BIG], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Big Lots Inc.’s (BIG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.87. The third major resistance level sits at $11.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.47.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 314.97 million has total of 29,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,468 M in contrast with the sum of -210,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,543 M and last quarter income was -12,460 K.