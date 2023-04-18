BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 290 K

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $1.11, up 10.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has traded in a range of $0.25-$1.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.90%. With a float of $42.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -152.80, operating margin of -9533.22, and the pretax margin is -9532.17.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 4,550. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 29,700 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $24,299. This insider now owns 1,896,820 shares in total.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9458.74 while generating a return on equity of -423.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BioSig Technologies Inc.’s (BSGM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 271.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s (BSGM) raw stochastic average was set at 78.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1310, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7668. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2700 in the near term. At $1.3200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0200. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9700.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.52 million has total of 66,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 290 K in contrast with the sum of -27,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 140 K and last quarter income was -6,960 K.