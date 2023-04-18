Search
Sana Meer
Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) posted a 66.24% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $0.6596, up 48.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.5955 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCY has traded in a range of $0.40-$2.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -51.60%. With a float of $39.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.14 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.74, operating margin of -228.40, and the pretax margin is -380.78.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Biotricity Inc. is 17.14%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -380.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Biotricity Inc.’s (BTCY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Biotricity Inc., BTCY], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Biotricity Inc.’s (BTCY) raw stochastic average was set at 45.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6314, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9111. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8735. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9590. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0980. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6490, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4245.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.24 million has total of 52,515K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,650 K in contrast with the sum of -29,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,460 K and last quarter income was -4,520 K.

