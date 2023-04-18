Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) 20 Days SMA touches -4.59%: The odds favor the bear

April 17, 2023, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) trading session started at the price of $1.56, that was -9.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.56 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. A 52-week range for BON has been $0.93 – $6.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.50%. With a float of $3.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.37 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bon Natural Life Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Bon Natural Life Limited is 43.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74 and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was better than the volume of 82735.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Bon Natural Life Limited’s (BON) raw stochastic average was set at 24.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6013, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6128. However, in the short run, Bon Natural Life Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6033. Second resistance stands at $1.8667. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7267. The third support level lies at $0.4633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Key Stats

There are 8,396K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.58 million. As of now, sales total 29,910 K while income totals 6,240 K.