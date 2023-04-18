Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) average volume reaches $1.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 17, 2023, Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) trading session started at the price of $58.83, that was 1.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.81 and dropped to $58.71 before settling in for the closing price of $58.77. A 52-week range for BRO has been $52.82 – $72.04.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.30%. With a float of $235.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.10 million.

The firm has a total of 15201 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brown & Brown Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 267,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $53.50, taking the stock ownership to the 365,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director bought 3,400 for $57.92, making the entire transaction worth $196,928. This insider now owns 16,284 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.46) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brown & Brown Inc., BRO], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 74.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.54. The third major resistance level sits at $61.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.98.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

There are 283,698K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.06 billion. As of now, sales total 3,573 M while income totals 671,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 901,400 K while its last quarter net income were 145,200 K.