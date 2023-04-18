Camden Property Trust (CPT) last year’s performance of -34.66% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $103.73, up 3.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.60 and dropped to $103.67 before settling in for the closing price of $103.44. Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has traded in a range of $97.74-$170.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.80%. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.48 million.

The firm has a total of 1650 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.62, operating margin of +18.40, and the pretax margin is +46.48.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 1.14%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 1,158,551. In this transaction EVP – Real Estate Investments of this company sold 10,292 shares at a rate of $112.57, taking the stock ownership to the 68,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,332 for $112.57, making the entire transaction worth $149,943. This insider now owns 28,110 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +45.65 while generating a return on equity of 14.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camden Property Trust, CPT], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 29.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $108.54. The third major resistance level sits at $110.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $101.70.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.44 billion has total of 108,849K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,423 M in contrast with the sum of 653,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 375,910 K and last quarter income was 45,710 K.