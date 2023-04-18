Can Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) drop of -46.86% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On April 17, 2023, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) opened at $1.13, lower -2.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Price fluctuations for CYTO have ranged from $1.08 to $20.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17 workers is very important to gauge.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.64

Technical Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

The latest stats from [Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., CYTO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.65 million was superior to 1.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 367.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 176.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9154, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5010. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9200. The third support level lies at $0.8400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,169K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 70 K according to its annual income of -19,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,691 K.