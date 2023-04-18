Search
Shaun Noe
Can Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) hike of 26.04% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.12, plunging -3.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.0915 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Within the past 52 weeks, BITF’s price has moved between $0.38 and $3.35.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 75.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -980.70%. With a float of $174.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.59 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.14%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.3 million. That was better than the volume of 4.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 85.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9639, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0175. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2695. Second resistance stands at $1.3290. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4180. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1210, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0320. The third support level lies at $0.9725 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 350.13 million based on 218,275K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 142,430 K and income totals -239,050 K. The company made 27,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.

