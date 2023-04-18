Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Can ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) drop of -38.87% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Markets

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) stock priced at $7.50, up 0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.95 and dropped to $7.45 before settling in for the closing price of $7.57. WISH’s price has ranged from $7.34 to $63.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -12.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.40%. With a float of $21.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.90 million.

In an organization with 886 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.81, operating margin of -62.91, and the pretax margin is -66.38.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 156,400. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company sold 340,000 shares at a rate of $0.46, taking the stock ownership to the 793,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Head of Data Science sold 20,337 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $9,721. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$4.8 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -66.55 while generating a return on equity of -59.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to -6.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ContextLogic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.10, a number that is poised to hit -4.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -13.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.53 million. That was better than the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.76. However, in the short run, ContextLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.90. Second resistance stands at $8.17. The third major resistance level sits at $8.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.17. The third support level lies at $6.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 189.43 million, the company has a total of 23,143K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 571,000 K while annual income is -384,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 123,000 K while its latest quarter income was -110,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) volume exceeds 0.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
April 17, 2023, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) trading session started at the price of $52.22, that was 3.42% jump from the session before....
Read more

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) 20 Days SMA touches -16.97%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
On April 17, 2023, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) opened at $2.42, higher 5.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) kicked off at the price of $11.05: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $10.90, up 1.56% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.