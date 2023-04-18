Can Innovid Corp.’s (CTV) hike of 3.96% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On April 17, 2023, Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) opened at $0.975, higher 24.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $0.8683 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Price fluctuations for CTV have ranged from $0.75 to $6.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.10% at the time writing. With a float of $111.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 531 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.85, operating margin of -22.97, and the pretax margin is -12.90.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innovid Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 98,705. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 83,260 shares at a rate of $1.19, taking the stock ownership to the 2,720,733 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 14,510 for $1.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,175. This insider now owns 2,300,164 shares in total.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -14.48 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innovid Corp. (CTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovid Corp. (CTV)

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Innovid Corp.’s (CTV) raw stochastic average was set at 12.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5833, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3901. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2372 in the near term. At $1.4245, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6089. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8655, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6811. The third support level lies at $0.4938 if the price breaches the second support level.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Key Stats

There are currently 136,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 131.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 127,120 K according to its annual income of -18,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,700 K and its income totaled -3,430 K.