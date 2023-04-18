Can Sempra Energy’s (SRE) drop of -0.20% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) stock priced at $153.48, up 1.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.00 and dropped to $152.80 before settling in for the closing price of $153.03. SRE’s price has ranged from $136.54 to $176.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 8.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.20%. With a float of $310.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15785 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.75, operating margin of +22.67, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Sempra Energy (SRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Sempra Energy is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 2,813,736. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 19,260 shares at a rate of $146.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,306 for $148.50, making the entire transaction worth $342,441. This insider now owns 21,362 shares in total.

Sempra Energy (SRE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.75 while generating a return on equity of 8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.14% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sempra Energy’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Sempra Energy’s (SRE) raw stochastic average was set at 55.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $155.72 in the near term. At $156.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $157.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.06. The third support level lies at $151.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 49.32 billion, the company has a total of 314,650K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,439 M while annual income is 2,139 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,455 M while its latest quarter income was 449,000 K.