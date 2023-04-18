China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) with a beta value of -0.09 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $4.37, up 9.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.79 and dropped to $4.30 before settling in for the closing price of $4.37. Over the past 52 weeks, CJJD has traded in a range of $1.43-$9.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 15.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 911 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.21, operating margin of -1.55, and the pretax margin is -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 7.05%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Looking closely at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 222.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. However, in the short run, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.94. Second resistance stands at $5.11. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.96.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.72 million has total of 5,337K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 164,390 K in contrast with the sum of -3,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,699 K and last quarter income was -138 K.