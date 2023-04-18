CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 131,520 K

April 17, 2023, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) trading session started at the price of $3.83, that was 6.30% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.59 and dropped to $3.75 before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. A 52-week range for CLSK has been $1.74 – $9.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 211.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -232.20%. With a float of $40.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 121 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.25, operating margin of -12.60, and the pretax margin is -30.48.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CleanSpark Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CleanSpark Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 34,532. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 19,400 shares at a rate of $1.78, taking the stock ownership to the 147,157 shares.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.53) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -30.48 while generating a return on equity of -11.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -232.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) saw its 5-day average volume 14.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, CleanSpark Inc.’s (CLSK) raw stochastic average was set at 92.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.74 in the near term. At $5.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.06.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Key Stats

There are 77,993K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 326.66 million. As of now, sales total 131,520 K while income totals -57,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 27,820 K while its last quarter net income were -29,030 K.