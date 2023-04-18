Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) volume exceeds 1.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) stock priced at $1.20, up 1.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. CCO’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -3.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.20%. With a float of $470.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +11.68, and the pretax margin is -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4080, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4004. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2533 in the near term. At $1.2767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1133.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 587.25 million, the company has a total of 477,439K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,481 M while annual income is -96,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 709,160 K while its latest quarter income was 98,690 K.