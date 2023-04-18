CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) volume exceeds 1.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 17, 2023, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) opened at $0.1763, higher 9.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1935 and dropped to $0.1763 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for CNEY have ranged from $0.17 to $2.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 96.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 386.70% at the time writing. With a float of $30.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 23.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.45 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 263.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2822, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3837. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1992 in the near term. At $0.2050, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2164. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1820, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1706. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1648.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

There are currently 42,417K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40,210 K according to its annual income of 2,230 K.