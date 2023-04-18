Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 13.32 million

April 17, 2023, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) trading session started at the price of $67.12, that was -3.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.05 and dropped to $64.90 before settling in for the closing price of $69.91. A 52-week range for COIN has been $31.55 – $154.96.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -181.40%. With a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.81 million.

The firm has a total of 4510 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coinbase Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 1,860,444. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 29,730 shares at a rate of $62.58, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 29,730 for $62.86, making the entire transaction worth $1,868,826. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN], we can find that recorded value of 17.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.74.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.04. The third major resistance level sits at $72.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.58.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are 231,474K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.46 billion. As of now, sales total 3,194 M while income totals -2,625 M. Its latest quarter income was 629,110 K while its last quarter net income were -557,000 K.