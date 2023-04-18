Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is -20.79% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) stock priced at $9.15, down -0.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.485 and dropped to $9.05 before settling in for the closing price of $9.51. CWK’s price has ranged from $9.26 to $19.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 7.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.00%. With a float of $162.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.86, operating margin of +5.41, and the pretax margin is +3.34.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cushman & Wakefield plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 51,240. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $14.64, taking the stock ownership to the 50,760 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s insider sold 15,231 for $17.58, making the entire transaction worth $267,761. This insider now owns 22,580 shares in total.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.94 while generating a return on equity of 12.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cushman & Wakefield plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s (CWK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.62 in the near term. At $9.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.90. The third support level lies at $8.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.19 billion, the company has a total of 227,048K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,106 M while annual income is 196,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,647 M while its latest quarter income was 29,800 K.